Black Swift Group LLC Trims Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

