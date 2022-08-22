BlackCoin Achieves Market Cap of $944,564.65 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BlackCoin has a market cap of $944,564.65 and approximately $82.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,559,256 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.