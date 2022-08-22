Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

