Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.