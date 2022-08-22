Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Cut by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 0.9% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $100.42. 75,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,092. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.