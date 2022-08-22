Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

BE stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

