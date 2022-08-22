Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 3,157 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.37. 29,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,826. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

