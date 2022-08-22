Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 856.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.28. 5,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,304. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

