Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.46. 54,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,885. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76.

