Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

DIS traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580,839. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.