Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. 12,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,838. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
