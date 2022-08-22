Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3,765.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $51,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jabil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jabil by 446.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.21. 6,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

