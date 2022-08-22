Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 31,992 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. The stock has a market cap of $430.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

