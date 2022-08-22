Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 57,166 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,166 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,142,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. 43,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,224. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 173.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.