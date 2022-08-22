BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

