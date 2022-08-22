BOMB Hits One Day Volume of $133,223.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BOMB has a market cap of $249,021.95 and approximately $133,223.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.87 or 0.99879346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00051417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026465 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,185 coins and its circulating supply is 890,397 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

