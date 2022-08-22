Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

8/15/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $2,100.00.

8/9/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $2,400.00.

8/5/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $117.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,969.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,871. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,890.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,118.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

