Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $540.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

