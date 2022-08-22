Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,569,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,403,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $1,437,160. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

