Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,074 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 5.56% of Cars.com worth $42,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.09 million, a P/E ratio of 168.02 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

