Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $101.89 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.14% of Booking worth $101,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,086.92 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,890.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,118.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.