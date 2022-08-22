Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $58.33 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,692 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

