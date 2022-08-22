Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $69.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

