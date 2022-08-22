Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $162,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $156,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

