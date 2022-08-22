Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes $32.36 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,498,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Outfront Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Outfront Media by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Down 2.6 %

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.58%.

Outfront Media Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

