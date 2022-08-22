Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,640,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,788,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 1.73% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,955,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $17,870,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,440,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adient Stock Down 5.5 %

Adient stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

