Borr Drilling (BORR) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Borr Drilling to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.65% -20.05% -5.56% Borr Drilling Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling Competitors 708 2128 1837 55 2.26

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Borr Drilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Borr Drilling’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million -$193.00 million -1.80 Borr Drilling Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.98

Borr Drilling’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borr Drilling competitors beat Borr Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

