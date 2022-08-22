Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186,108 shares of company stock valued at $251,018. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

