Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
See Also
