Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $543.42 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

