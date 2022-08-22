Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 9,645 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 3.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,171,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $238.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

