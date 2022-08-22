Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

