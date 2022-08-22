Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $244.58 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

