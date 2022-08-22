Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 2.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

