Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,948. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

