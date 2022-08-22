Brokerages Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $31.50

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

AKRTF stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

