Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $261.80

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

