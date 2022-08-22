Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target at $29.50

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $125,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.37 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

