Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $387.20

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.73.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.