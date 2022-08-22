Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 3.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 1,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

