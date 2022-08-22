Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $1.08 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00257519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,525,200 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

