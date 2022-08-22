Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CPT opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

