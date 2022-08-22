Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,410 shares.The stock last traded at $124.72 and had previously closed at $126.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

