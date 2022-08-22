Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.07. 60,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,045,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,162 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,011 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 80,110 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

