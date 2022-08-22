CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,491.00

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $246.08 million and approximately $141,491.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00011253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net.

CashBackPro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The company «ComBox Technology» has developed the method of immersion GPU cooling. Based on this method they implemented the portable mobile units designed for industrial mining of cryptocurrencies. It is necessary to establish a product conveying line for its implementation and access to an industrial scale. CBP tokens are produced on the Ehtereum blockchain according to the ERC20 standard. “

