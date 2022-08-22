CashHand Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. CashHand has a market cap of $2,627.23 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.