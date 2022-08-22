Celo Euro Trading Down 1.6% This Week (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.76 million and $47,113.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.