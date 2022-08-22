Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $115.61 million and $207,920.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00780403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Centrifuge
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
