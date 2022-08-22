Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 9.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

