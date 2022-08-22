ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Bank of America

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

