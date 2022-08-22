China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of CYD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Read More
