China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $119,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

