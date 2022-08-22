Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.14. 23,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,226,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.