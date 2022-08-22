Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.14. 23,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,226,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chindata Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chindata Group by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 304,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 282,411 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 322,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

